KRMB asks Andhra Pradesh to submit DPR on Pothireddypadu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Friday asked the Andhra Pradesh government to furnish a detailed project report (DPR) of the project envisaged in GO 203.

The Board also asked the AP government to furnish its views on the letter written by Telangana Irrigation Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar, objecting to AP’s GO 203, in which it was proposed to divert Krishna river waters from Srisailam to Rayalaseema through Pothireddypadu.

KRMB member Harikesh Meena on Friday wrote a letter to AP’s Special Chief Secretary of Irrigation Aditya Nath Das, seeking the DPR and views on GO 203.

However, Telangana irrigation officials were irked by the KRMB’s ‘soft stance’ towards AP. Instead of asking for the DPR, the KRMB should have directed the AP government to not implement the GO 203. The top officials of TS Irrigation Department expressed their displeasure over the attitude of the KRMB.

“When we lodged a complaint with KRMB on GO 203, we have expected that the Board would immediately direct the AP not to invite the tenders. We expected some positive move from the KRMB. But, the Board merely sought the DPR,” a top official of Irrigation department told Express.

The officials also pointed out that the KRMB had powers to direct AP to not initiate the tender process. But, the it did not give any direction to AP, the official said.

“As the KRMB is not using its powers, ultimately the matter will have to go to the Apex Council,” the official said. Meanwhile, KRMB member Meena enclosed the copy of the Rajat Kumar’s letter to AP Irrigation Special Chief Secretary and wanted AP’s views on the same.

Though, the KRMB asked the AP government to provide the DPR on enhancing the capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator in January, 2020, there was no response from the AP government, Meena said in his letter.

AP reminded about APRA

The KRMB also sent a reminder in April, Harikesh Meena recalled. However, the AP did not send the DPR. Harikesh Meena also reminded the AP irrigation official about provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 (APRA), which clearly states that no new project should be taken up by the States without obtaining sanction from the Apex Council.

All new proposals should be first be appraised and technically cleared by the respective river water management board before they are cleared by the Apex Council, Meena told Aditya Nath Das.