STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Officials on high alert as more migrants test positive in Telangana's Jagtial

In the last three days, five persons, including a married couple who returned from Mumbai, tested positive for Covid-19.

Published: 16th May 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

Representational image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Jagtial seems to be facing a Mumbai-like situation with many migrant  labourers returning to the district from the country’s financial capital testing positive for Coronavirus.

In the last three days, five persons, including a married couple who returned from Mumbai, tested positive for Covid-19.

The district now has a total of six active cases, including a 65-year-old cancer patient, Thakkalapalli, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr P Sridhar said.

All the five, who belong to Thatipalli and Bonkur villages of Gollapalli mandal, and Rajakkapalli and Gullakota villages in Velugatoor mandal, returned from Mumbai, he said.  

As on Thursday night 2,784 migrant workers reached the district from other States, and 90 per cent of them had travelled to Mumbai. Authorities instructed staff at all checkposts along the district’s borders to conduct thermal screening.

The Health Department has been testing all migrant workers returning from other States, especially from Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, SP Sindhu Sharma said all those with a travel history to other States were being ordered to home quarantine and those violating the rules would be sentenced to six years in jail.

If they do not abide by the home quarantine rules, they would be sent to a government isolation centre, the SP warned. So far, the district has registered five cases of home quarantine violations.

Khammam to be green zone on May 18

In three days, Khammam is set to be declared as a green zone as no Covid-19 cases have been reported in the last 25 days. As per the Union government‘s guidelines, if no positive cases are reported for 28 days since the first patient is discharged, then the area would be declared a green zone.

With the neighbouring Bhadradri Kothagudem district entering the green zone, the district administration is contemplating operating a few RTC buses. Speaking to Express, DMHO Dr B Sumathi said, “The next three days are important as May 18 is the day the district enters the green zone.” She added that District Collector RV Karnan and Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqubal have made all efforts to contain the spread of the virus

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jagtial coronavirus COVID 19 Telangana Telangana coronavirus cases
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp