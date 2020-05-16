STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HC to decide on SSC exams on May 19

To hear TS govt’s plea seeking permission to conduct Class X exam as per revised schedule

Published: 16th May 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

exams

For representational purposes (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court (HC) on Friday will hear the State government’s plea, seeking permission to conduct the Class X exam as per a revised schedule, on May 19.  

The bench will hear the PIL filed earlier by M Bala Krishna, faculty at a private educational institution in the city, seeking the postponement of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examination-2020 in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

On Friday, State Advocate General (AG) BS Prasad made a special mention before the bench of Justices MS Ramachandra Rao and K Lakshman with a plea to vacate/modify the interim orders passed by the court on March 20 so as to enable the State government to complete the remaining examinations. 

The Telangana government decided to conduct the remaining examinations keeping the academic calendar and interests of the students in view, he added.

After hearing the AG’s submissions, the bench said it would hear the matter on May 19. On March 20, the HC directed the State government to postpone the Class X exams, scheduled for March 23 to April 6, in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. Prior to the court order, the State conducted the exam for three papers of the first and second languages as per the timetable. The court passed this interim order in the above PIL.

Public transport likely to  be opened up for students


Meanwhile, the Education Department’s Special Chief Secretary, Chitra Ramachandran, filed an affidavit in the HC convincing it to allow the government to conduct the pending SSC exams during which public transport would play an essential role. 

For this, public transport is likely to be opened up for the students by May-end. District Education Officer of Hyderabad, B Venkata Narasamma, said “Everything is in place for conducting of exams. If the court says yes,  public transport must be opened for students and invigilators till the exams end,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SSC exams Telangana Telangana HC
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp