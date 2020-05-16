STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

This robot uses UV rays to slay deadly coronaviruses

The robot, called UVROVA, uses 254nm wavelength of UV rays on medical consumables such as beds, masks and rooms, which can kill the DNA and RNA of the bacteria/virus present on the surface. 

Published: 16th May 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

The automated disinfectant robot, which uses UV light rays to kill the DNA and RNA of Coronaviruses, being launched in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A pharma lab in Hyderabad produced a one-of-a-kind automated disinfecting robot that can kill Coronaviruses using UV rays.

The robot, called UVROVA, uses 254nm wavelength of UV rays on medical consumables such as beds, masks and rooms, which can kill the DNA and RNA of the bacteria/virus present on the surface. 

At the launch of UVROVA, Jagan Y, CEO of Reevax, said the robot would be highly useful in disinfecting ICU beds and operating rooms where utmost sanitation is required to ensure the hospital does not pass on any infection to its patients. “The UVROVA BR Robot is autonomous and can be operated using the company’s app on a tablet or phone. This is the first of its kind in the world and made especially for ICU beds. The ST machines have been made for wider usage for institutions such as hospitals, business facilities and offices,” Jagan said.

Targeted at hospitals and the hospitality industry, the robot is being pitched as a made-in-India alternative to the traditional disinfectant methods in use at hospitals, which are time consuming and not foolproof. Usually, hospitals tend to wash linen, spray alcohol and even fumigate rooms where a medical procedure is to happen. “While fumigation is possible for an operation theatre, it is not in an ICU, where this product can do the job in five minutes which would otherwise take long,” G Pranay Reddy, Reevax chief marketing officer, said.

Currently being used at Star, Virinchi and Medicare hospitals in the city, the pharma lab is looking to extend its innovative service to other hospitals and even to hotels and airports.

“UV rays attack the DNA and RNA of the virus, successfully killing at least 11 types of viruses. It does not use chemicals and gases, but works on electricity. Our versatile and affordable robots are designed to work in harsh environments, day and night,” they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UV rays COVID 19 coronavirus UVROVA
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp