TRS supports Andhra Pradesh’s project proposal, says Nagam

Published: 16th May 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

TRS flag for representational purposes

TRS flag for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress  leader and former Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy has alleged that the TRS government was in support of the Andhra Pradesh  government’s decision to construct a lift irrigation scheme upstream of  the Pothireddypadu head regulator to draw water from the Srisailam project. 

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, he said in the last Assembly  session, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had stated that he would extend support to the Andhra Pradesh  government. 

“Why has KCR been silent when AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that he would construct Pothireddypadu head regulator last December?” Janardhan Reddy asked. He said he had written a letter to the Chief Minister on  May 5 on the developments, but he did not get any response from KCR.

Uttam asks party cadre to help workers

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy urged his party cadre to help migrant workers reach their destinations by arranging transport for them. Addressing them on Facebook, he said TPCC gave a representation to the State government and SCR, offering to pay migrants’ train fare. 

He appealed to them to bring the farmers’ ordeals to the agriculture officers’ notice. “Please help out the paddy, turmeric and horticulture farmers by alerting the officials and party State committee”. He took a dig at the government for opening wine shops. 

