Automobile, appliance showrooms in Telangana open up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All shops, showrooms and establishments dealing in automobiles and auto parts, air conditioners, air coolers and fans, apart from automobile repair garages, are permitted to remain open in GHMC and other municipal areas in red zones.

Orders to this effect were issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday. The government already issued orders to open shops dealing in construction material, hardware and equipment/ machinery for agriculture operations, such pumpsets, in red zones, in addition to those selling essential goods.