With 55 new Covid cases,Telangana crosses 1,500-mark

HYDERABAD: Telangana crossed the 1,500-mark as it reported 55 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. The total number of cases now stand at 1,509, and the migrant cases reached 52, with eight fresh ones. Of the total new cases, 44 were reported in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas, two in Sangareddy and one in Rangareddy.

In latest information released by the State Health Department, it was noted that Hyderabad district recorded the highest number of families (168) affected by Covid-19, followed by Rangareddy district with 59. The total number of families affected across Telangana are 485. On Saturday, 12 more people were discharged, taking the total number of recovered to 971. So far, 504 people recovered from the disease in the State.