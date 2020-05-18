Disqualify Kavitha from contesting MLC by-poll: BJP Hyderabad president N Ramchander Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLC and Greater Hyderabad city president N Ramchander Rao has urged the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora to reject the nomination by former MP K Kavitha for suppressing facts in her affidavit filed for the MLC post in Nizamabad.

Addressing the newsmen on a social media platform here on Sunday, he said the Nizamabad district BJP president had written a letter to the CEC recently detailing the false information furnished by the TRS candidate, who undervalued her assets in her affidavit, and demanded she be disqualified.

“After the postponement of the election for the MLC post in view of Covid-19, the TRS leaders have indulged in luring BJP corporators and intimidating voters,” he alleged. Meanwhile, he urged the government to extend financial help to teachers of private schools and colleges, who have not been paid salary for the last two months.