Governments handling migrant crisis poorly: TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criticising the approach of both the Central and State governments towards the migrant crisis, TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that over 13 crore workers were struggling due to the ‘unplanned’ lockdown in the country.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, Uttam compared the ongoing turmoil to the Partition in 1947. “People have turned refugees in their own country. They are disowned and left in the lurch by the BJP and TRS governments,” he said.

Calling Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a dictator, Uttam said that he has been trying to suppress the opposition parties in the State. “Are we living in India or totalitarian countries like Pakistan or North Korea?” he asked. The TPCC president further said that none of the announcements made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had actually reached the beneficiaries in Telangana.