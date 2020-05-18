Raja Singh warns Afridi against remarks on Modi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh warned Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi against making comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded him to take back his statements about PM playing communal politics.

Releasing a video here on Sunday, Raja Singh said, “The Indian cricketers, Harbazan Singh and Yuvraj Singh, have supported Afridi for getting funds to his foundation in Pakistan to combat Covid-19. But I request and nominate the cricketer and MP Goutam Gambir to ask Harbazan Singh and Yuvraj Singh to make a video against Shahid Afridi,” he said and demanded Afridi to ask Pakistan to stop encouraging terrorism, if he has any guts.