Telangana industries push for 12-hour shifts, government cautious

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, it is the turn of the industries in Telangana. Various industry bodies in the State are requesting the government to tweak its labour laws with an aim to limit the lockdown effects.

For instance, the State government has received several requests for changing the shift timings from eight hours to 12 hours. Ramakant Inani, senior vice-president of Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Express: “Industries will be able to make up for the losses suffered in the last two months if shift timings are changed from eight to 12 hours.

Foreign companies shy away from investing here because of restrictive labour laws. If this is amended, it will help in bringing over business from China.” A senior official of an automobile company, whose plant is located in Zaheerabad, said: “It would certainly be conducive for us if the timings are changed.”

The official said that as of now, employees end up working for 12 hours as opposed to the existing eight-hour shift timing. “Companies spend a lot paying for overtime. So if this shift timing is normalised, it would save a lot in terms of expenditure for industries,” the official said.

Telangana seeks to balance workers’ rights with demands of industries

Industry sources say that companies are looking for ease in factory inspection and other procedural norms such as ease in registration and renewal of licences, akin to what’s happening in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The Telangana State government, on the other hand, is faced with a tough task to ensure that both industries and labour remain happy as it proudly wears the badge of ‘no labour conflicts in the state’. It uses the same to attract more investments.

When queried about the issue, Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, said: “We have received requests from a few industries for increasing shift timings from eight to 12 hours. However, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh do not pay extra for the longer hours.

That is not acceptable here. We will recommend the 12-hour norm, but with extra payments for employees. The rates for overtime have to be mutually decided by the company and labourers.” “The relationship between labour groups and industry in Telangana has been cordial. There has been no strife, and we use this as a peg to bring in more investments to the State. Naturally, we have to keep workers’ welfare in mind along with benefiting industries when coming up with modifications,” he added.