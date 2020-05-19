High Court pulls up Telangana government over COVID-19 testing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana HC on Monday directed the State to file a report on whether it has plans to provide mobile COVID-19 tests on the lines of Kerala, the extent of testing in districts and the availability of laboratories.



The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed the order in a PIL filed by Varun Sankineni from Suryapet district. Sankineni complained that the health officials failed to conduct adequate tests, particularly in Suryapet since it was declared a green zone on April 22.



Dealing with another PIL, the bench directed the State to inform the court about the factual position prevailing in Nirmal district, which was declared a green zone.

A report has to be filed on the number of COVID-19 tests conducted on the people in Nirmal from April 22 onwards, it said. Further, the bench directed the Nirmal Collector to ensure that people maintain social distancing, closely monitor the number of migrant labourers entering the district, especially from neighbouring Maharashtra, and if they were being tested and sent to quarantine.