Rythu Bandhu subsidy only for ryots who take government’s suggestions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday clarified that only those farmers who followed the suggestions of the Telangana government on cultivation of crops would get the Rythu Bandhu subsidy.

After conducting a video conference with the beneficiaries of the farmers’ investment support scheme and chairing a Cabinet meeting, Rao said the cropping pattern would be regulated by the State government from the ensuing Vanakalam (Kharif season). The government would decide the paddy varieties to be cultivated, and only those farmers who take the suggestions would get the Rythu Bandhu amount, he said.



He also said the government was expecting cultivation in 1.33 crore acres in both Vanakalam and Yasangi (Rabi season) this year. Of this, the farmers would be allowed to grow cotton in 70 lakh acres.

The Telangana cotton, with its staple length, would fetch more revenue and the farmers would get around Rs 50,000 per acre, Rao said. Last year, cotton was raised in 53 lakh acres in both the crop seasons. The Chief Minister said the farmers could cultivate paddy in 40 lakh acres this year, like they did in 2019. But, they should grow only those varieties suggested by the government, such as Telangana Sona.

Rao suggested that farmers cultivate maize only in the Yasangi season. In Vanakalam, they should grow red gram, which would be procured by the government, and not maize. Red gram would be cultivated in 15 lakh acres this year, against 2019’s six to seven lakh acres.

Vegetables can be grown in two lakh acres, turmeric 1.25 lakh acres, and chilli and soyabean in 2.5 lakh acres each. Rao also directed the scientists to produce paddy varieties, which were 6.5 mm in size or more. There is demand in the international market for such paddy, he said.

The Chief Minister said he would convene another meeting in two to three days with the district Collectors and other officials to prepare a map for crops. He would also address farmers through news channels on the new agriculture policy and crop regulations.

CM’s recommendations to farmers



