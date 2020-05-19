Telangana government should keep ZPTCs in loop: Mahbubnagar Zilla Parishad chief

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Mahbubnagar Zilla Parishad Chairperson Swarna Sudhakar Reddy on Monday expressed outrage over ZPTCs not being informed about the development works in mandals.

Speaking at the Zilla Parishad general body meeting, which was finally held on Monday after getting postponed for three times, she said ZPTCs were also part of the government and should be informed about the various government programmes planned for the mandals.

On the COVID-19 situation in the district, the Chairperson said there were no positive cases in the district as the government was doing everything to contain the novel Coronavirus. Collector S Venkatrao said wearing masks was mandatory and the district administration was imposing a `1,000 fine on those flouting the rule.