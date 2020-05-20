Telangana High Court judge recuses himself from hearing fee hike case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana HC on Tuesday recused himself from hearing the case filed by several medical students challenging the fee hike for private unaided minority and non-minority professional medical and dental courses. The matter is expected to come up for hearing before another division bench headed by the Chief Justice.

On Monday, another division bench of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice K Lakshman decided to recuse from hearing the matter after Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee chairman Justice P Swaroop Reddy had filed a memo accusing Justice Rao of being prejudiced against him.

Meanwhile, another division directed the State Advocates Welfare Trust to extend financial assistance to all the needy advocates without reference to the guideline formulated having a maximum 10 years standing at the Bar.