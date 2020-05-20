Three of a family drown in local tank in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a tragic incident, three persons of a family, including a man and his son, drowned in a local tank at Lakshmipuram village under Burghampahad mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

The deceased persons have identified as Nallamothu Appa Rao, 40, his son Tejas, 22, both residents of Lakshmipuram, and Appa Rao’s nephew Vinay, 18, who belonged to Jinnaram under Enkoor mandal in Khammam district.

According to police, Appa Rao, along with his father, son and nephew, went to their farmland on Tuesday morning and after working for some time, Tejas went to the local tank to take a bath and drowned. Vinay and Appa Rao who saw Tejas drowning rushed to the tank to save him. Unfortunately, they also drowned.

The police, with the help of locals, fished out the bodies from the tank. A case has been registered by the Burghampahad police.