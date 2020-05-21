Centre gives Rs 105.25 cr for Telangana ULBs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union Finance Ministry released `105.25 crore for the non-million plus cities in Telangana on Wednesday as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission (SFC).

These grants should be distributed to all non-million plus urban local bodies (ULBs) by the State Finance Commission within 10 working days without any deduction.

If the State delays transferring the funds, it would have to pay the interest to the ULBs, the Finance Ministry order said. “The basic grants are united and can be used for location-specific needs, except for salary and other expenditure,” it said.