Kondapochamma all ready for inauguration

Release of Godavari water to the reservoir would take place anytime after May 24 as per the CM’s convenience

The Kondapochamma reservoir at Gajwel Assembly constituency in Siddipet district

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: With the Godavari water finaally reaching the Markuk surgepool, from the Akkaram surgepool, the Kondapochamma reservoir is all ready for its grand inauguration. The arrival of Godavari water at Markuk surgepool, situated just above one kilometre away from the reservoir, on Tuesday was the final step in lifting the Godavari water to Kondapochamma.

The reservoir, constructed in Gajwel Assembly constituency represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao himself, has been a hot topic of discussion ever since the initial days itself as it was proposed to meet the irrigation and drinking water needs of people belonging to Hyderabad, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak and Yadadri districts. 

According to information, all the works on the reservoir, including those that came to a standstill due to court cases and the opposition from oustees, have been completed and the only step left is the lifting of Godavari water. It is learnt that the date of release of water would be finalised by the authorities concerned in consultation with the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), as per which Chief  Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurate the reservoir. 

Meanwhile, official sources told Express that the inaugural ceremony and the release of water to Kondapochamma would take place anytime after May 24 at the Markuk mandal headquarters, after which the reservoir will brim with Godavari water.  Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department officials have made all necessary arrangements for the same. It is learnt that the Godavari water will reach the reservoir through six pumps that have been arranged at the pump house in Markuk mandal headquarters. 

After it managed to lift the Godavari water to Ranganayakasagar, from there to the Tukkapur surgepol through the gravity tunnel, then to  Akkaram surgepool and then in turn to the Mukkaram surgepool, this (the water reaching Kondapochamma) would become a major achievement for the KCR-led State government which has been claiming that its predominant focus is on providing enough water to the people for drinking and irrigation.

Meanwhile, after learning that the Chief Minister himself will inaugurate the reservoir, the officials are taking all necessary steps to avoid any last-minute technical glitches. Meanwhile, it has to be mentioned here that Mamidyala, Thanedarpally, Bailampur, Thanedarpally thanda, Gauraram, Pamilaparthy and Markook villages under Mulugu and Markook mandal will be submerged in the project.

As part of this, the officials have acquired 4,600 acres of land. Meanwhile, they have also constructed a 15-kilometer-long bund using black soil, silt and stones as part of packages 1 and 2 under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). On Tuesday, the officials conducted trial runs and pumped 12,500 cusecs of water to Markuk using a single motor. Speaking to Express, Ramesh, a farmer belonging to Mulugu mandal, said that the Kondapochamma will finally give some respite to the farmers who have been dependent on borewells for irrigation forever.

‘KCR’s dream is to ensure all tanks brim with water’ 
Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Wednesday that Chief Minister KCR’s aim is to ensure that all the water tanks in Siddpet brim with water before the commencement of ensuing monsoon. He made this statements while laying the foundation for the construction of a canal at Hasan Meerapur village under Dubbak mandal in Siddipet district on Wednesday. He requested all the local officials, including  sarpanches and MPTCs, to extend their support and cooperation to the ongoing works on canals to get the CM’s dream come true

