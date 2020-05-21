STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

PG medical students told to pay 50% of hiked fee 

High Court asks them to submit bonds for the remaining amount

Published: 21st May 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to aspirants of post-graduate medical and dental courses, a division bench of the Telangana High Court (HC) on Wednesday directed students who come under category ‘A’ (convener quota), to pay 50 per cent of the enhanced fee. This is in addition to the fee prescribed in GO 29, dated May 2, 2016. The HC also asked them to submit a bond for the remaining 50 per cent in favour of medical colleges. 

Further, the bench directed those who fall in category ‘B’ (management quota sub-category 1) to pay 60 per cent of the enhanced fee, in addition to the fee prescribed in the GO, and to give a bond for the remaining 40 per cent. The bench made it clear that the amount and the bond are subject to the final decision in the present case. 

This decision would pave the way for admissions into private medical colleges. “Presently, this court is required to balance the conflicting interest of the students and medical colleges. Prima facie, there appears to be a steep increase in the fee. Considering the fact that the State and nation are passing through a critical phase..., and that the students and parents may find it extremely difficult ... to muster up the entire fees..., we direct the petitioners to pay the fees as above,” the bench noted.

The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther passed this interim order in the writ petition filed by 121 medical students challenging the GO 20 issued by the State government on April 14. The GO recommended a higher fee structure for private unaided minority and non-minority professional medical and dental courses for the block period of 2020-2023. 

Petitioners’ counsel S Sandeep Reddy told the HC that there has been a phenomenal increase in the fee of MD/MS/Diploma in medical courses. It is unclear on what grounds Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) hiked the fee to the maximum of 554.5 per cent in the convenor quota, and 313.8 per cent in the management quota. 

Due to the petitioner students inability to deposit the entire fee, they are likely to lose their seat and would not be considered for the second counselling as per the rules. Despite the merit, the petitioners may be denied admission to these PG courses. As May 25 happens to be the last date for depositing the fee, the students would find it extremely difficult to comply with the medical colleges’ demands during the lockdown, he added, and urged the court to pass favourable orders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp