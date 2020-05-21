Puvvada vents ire on RTC officials for flouting norms

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Cracking the whip on an RTC staff for violating Covid guidelines, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who made a surprise visit to the Khammam bus stand on Wednesday, directed the Nalgonda RTC regional manager to suspend the Kodada depot manager for not providing hand sanitisers to the bus conductors.

During the visit, the minister interacted with the passengers as well as the corporation staff. He also boarded some buses and asked the passengers whether the RTC staff were providing them sanitisers before boarding the bus. He later visited the Kodada depot and inquired the conductors if they were provided hand sanitisers, to which the latter responded no. Hearing this, Puvvada vented ire on the officials and immediately directed the Nalgonda regional manager to suspend Kodada depot manager. Speaking to the media, the minister said: “All officials have been instructed to strictly follow the guidelines given by the government and provide enough protective gear, including hand sanitisers, to the staff.

We cannot tolerate such negligence from the part of some officials which could easily result in chaos.”

He also instructed Khammam RTC Regional Manager SVG Krishna Murthy to take stringent action against those officials and staff who flout norms. The minister later distributed essential commodities to church pasters at his camp office. Later in the day, he visited some villages under Raghunadhapalem mandal and distributed fruits and butter milk to NREGS workers. Collector RV Karnan and other officials accompanied him.