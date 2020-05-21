Telangana passes ordinance, paving way for establishment of five private varsities

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two years after Telangana brought in an Act allowing establishment of private universities, the State is now home to five private universities. On Wednesday, the Telangana government passed an ordinance amending Telangana Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Act, bringing into existence five private universities.

These five universities are Mahindra University in Quthbullapur, Woxsen University in Sadasivpet, Mallareddy University at Dhulapally, Anurag University at Ghatkesar and SR University at Hasanparthy in Warangal (Urban) district.

2 backed by TRS men

Two of the five universities are owned by TRS leaders. Mallareddy University, is sponsored by the Malla Reddy Educational Society, which is founded by State Minister for Labour, Employment and Women and Child Development Ch Malla Reddy. Anurag University is sponsored by Gayathri Educational and Cultural Trust, which is run by TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

According to the Private Universities Act, for establishment of a private university in the State, the name of a private varsity should be included in the Act with details of its location, by way of amendment of the Schedule. This happens after the State government is satisfied that the sponsoring body of a private university has complied with the conditions of Letter of Intent. However, as the State Assembly stood prorogued, the State government brought in an ordinance which was promulgated by the Governor and published in the Telangana Gazzette.