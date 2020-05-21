STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

‘Private universities can help control brain drain’

If there are educational institutions that can provide education on par with the universities abroad, why would students from here leave the State and go there.

Published: 21st May 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Private educationists, awaiting to set up universities in Telangana, are happy that the government acted amid the Covid-19 lockdown and took the ordinance route, not delaying the establishment of private universities in the State. They claim that private universities would help Telangana control the brain drain and also provide quality education at their doorstep, as many students from the State go to the USA and other developed countries to study and work. 

Vishal Khurma, CEO of Woxsen University, one of the five private universities to have been established through the ordinance, said, “With private universities like Woxsen present in Telangana, students from the State will not have to go abroad in the hope of getting quality education.” He added, “We have a great campus spread over 200 acres right outside Hyderabad.

We are working towards providing quality education, which rests on three pillars — applied learning, academic excellence through world-class teachers and having a diversity of students on campus”. Labour, Employment and Women and Child Development Minister and Medchal MLA, Ch Malla Reddy, told Express that, “Since Telangana came into existence, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has had the ambition of making the State an education hub with world-class institutions.

If there are educational institutions that can provide education on par with the universities abroad, why would students from here leave the State and go there. It was with this aim of providing high quality education to students from the State that the Private Universities Act was passed”. Reddy is also the founder of the Malla Reddy Educational Society, which sponsors the Mallareddy University, one of the five private universities in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp