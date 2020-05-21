‘Private universities can help control brain drain’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Private educationists, awaiting to set up universities in Telangana, are happy that the government acted amid the Covid-19 lockdown and took the ordinance route, not delaying the establishment of private universities in the State. They claim that private universities would help Telangana control the brain drain and also provide quality education at their doorstep, as many students from the State go to the USA and other developed countries to study and work.

Vishal Khurma, CEO of Woxsen University, one of the five private universities to have been established through the ordinance, said, “With private universities like Woxsen present in Telangana, students from the State will not have to go abroad in the hope of getting quality education.” He added, “We have a great campus spread over 200 acres right outside Hyderabad.

We are working towards providing quality education, which rests on three pillars — applied learning, academic excellence through world-class teachers and having a diversity of students on campus”. Labour, Employment and Women and Child Development Minister and Medchal MLA, Ch Malla Reddy, told Express that, “Since Telangana came into existence, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has had the ambition of making the State an education hub with world-class institutions.

If there are educational institutions that can provide education on par with the universities abroad, why would students from here leave the State and go there. It was with this aim of providing high quality education to students from the State that the Private Universities Act was passed”. Reddy is also the founder of the Malla Reddy Educational Society, which sponsors the Mallareddy University, one of the five private universities in the State.