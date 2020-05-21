STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttam dubs new agri policy unethical 

He said it was unethical and illegal on the part of the Chief Minister to threaten to stop financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu if farmers refused to follow the regulated cropping pattern.

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy flags off buses, arranged by the Congress party for migrant workers to return to their native places in Odisha and other States, during the extended lockdown in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday contradicted the Telangana government’s new agricultural policy and demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao postpone its implementation till next year after holding deliberations with all stakeholders, especially farmers. 

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan along with All India Kisan Cell vice-chairman M Kodanda Reddy and Covid-19 Task Force chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy, Uttam accused KCR of threatening farmers of serious consequences if they refused to grow crops that are to be decided by the government.

He said it was unethical and illegal on the part of the Chief Minister to threaten to stop financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu if farmers refused to follow the regulated cropping pattern. He described KCR’s warnings as an insult to farmers and said the Congress would launch an agitation to protect their rights and interests. He said there was an increase in the number of farmer suicides ever since TRS came to power, and stated that Telangana stood second in the country on this front.

AP’s GO 203 will affect TS power supply: Revanth
TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy has alleged that GO 203 issued by the AP government will not just result in water scarcity in some parts of Telangana but also lead to loss of power generation.

He stated if there is no water in Srisailam because of diversion of Krishna water, power generation would be affected in Nagarjuna Sagar. Telangana stands to lose 1404 MW if AP enhances the drawing capacity of Pothireddypadu, Revanth opined. Building a new 1404 MW power plant would cost `12,000 to `15,000 crore
 

