70-year-old man rapes mentally disabled girl in Telangana

A 70-year-old man allegedly raped a mentally-disabled girl at Kistaipally village in Bollaram on Thursday.

Rape, Sexual abuse

For representational purposes. (Illustration| Aasawari Kulkarni/Feminism In India)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A 70-year-old man allegedly raped a mentally-disabled girl at Kistaipally village in Bollaram on Thursday. The 14-year-old victim has been working at the accused Dayanand’s house for one year and has been raping her for the last six months. Her parents took her to the hospital when she fell ill,  only to learn that she was pregnant.

