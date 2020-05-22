STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19 lockdown: Four of a migrant family found dead in agricultural well in Telangana

Cops suspect suicide, say the pressure of lockdown may have pushed them to do it.

Published: 22nd May 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In what looks like a tragic case of suicide, four migrant workers of a family, who hail from West Bengal, were found dead in an agricultural well at Gorrekunta village in Geesugonda mandal in Warangal (Rural) district on Thursday.  The deceased have been identified as Musa, his wife Nisha, a two-year-old child and their relative Bushra Khatun. The entire family used to reside in a rented house at Kareemabad in the city.

According to information, they had been working in a nearby mill for the last many years. Ever since the lockdown was imposed after the outbreak of Coronavirus in Telangana, the family started living in a single room inside the mill. Speaking to Express, Geesugonda Inspector G Shiva Ramaiah said that the family may have been facing financial issues owing to the lockdown and that might have led to them taking the extreme step.

“We retrieved their bodies from the well and the CLUES teams and a dog squad were deployed to inspect the spot. But we did not find any injuries on the bodies,” the police said.  A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC of suspicious death and the investigation is on.  The bodies were shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem, said Ramaiah.

Upon learning about the incident, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed sorrow and said that he would take the matter up with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “We are doing everything we can to support our migrant workers during this time of crisis. We are offering them money and food. But I’m deeply saddened by the news of four people losing their lives,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Migrant workers death Migrant workers suicide
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp