COVID-19 lockdown: Four of a migrant family found dead in agricultural well in Telangana

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In what looks like a tragic case of suicide, four migrant workers of a family, who hail from West Bengal, were found dead in an agricultural well at Gorrekunta village in Geesugonda mandal in Warangal (Rural) district on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Musa, his wife Nisha, a two-year-old child and their relative Bushra Khatun. The entire family used to reside in a rented house at Kareemabad in the city.

According to information, they had been working in a nearby mill for the last many years. Ever since the lockdown was imposed after the outbreak of Coronavirus in Telangana, the family started living in a single room inside the mill. Speaking to Express, Geesugonda Inspector G Shiva Ramaiah said that the family may have been facing financial issues owing to the lockdown and that might have led to them taking the extreme step.

“We retrieved their bodies from the well and the CLUES teams and a dog squad were deployed to inspect the spot. But we did not find any injuries on the bodies,” the police said. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC of suspicious death and the investigation is on. The bodies were shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem, said Ramaiah.

Upon learning about the incident, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed sorrow and said that he would take the matter up with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “We are doing everything we can to support our migrant workers during this time of crisis. We are offering them money and food. But I’m deeply saddened by the news of four people losing their lives,” he said.