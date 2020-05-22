Five COVID deaths, 38 new cases in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded five more Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, along with 38 new cases. The total number of cases now stands at 1,699 and the toll at 45.

Of the new positive cases, 10 are migrants, two from Ranga Reddy, and 26 from GHMC limits. A total of 99 migrants have been affected by the virus. Over 23 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 1036. In a related development, one of the four migrant workers who recently tested positive from Adilabad delivered a baby girl on May 18.