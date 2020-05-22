STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New agricultural policy will profit ryots, says KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said those farmers who cultivate crops as per the directions of the Telangana government would get the full Rythu Bandhu amount. 

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said those farmers who cultivate crops as per the directions of the Telangana government would get the full Rythu Bandhu amount. 
During a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, he discussed the regulated crop policy with officials and others. The Chief Minister said the intention of the government is for farmers to cultivate crops, which are in demand, and get attractive price for their yield.

“The farmers will not face losses if they grow crops as per the suggestions given by the State government,” he said. Rao said cotton should be cultivated in 70 lakh acres in both Vanakalam and Yasingi seasons together, paddy in 40 lakh acres and red gram in 15 lakh acres. He advised farmers not to grow maize in Vanakalam.

Paddy farmers should grow fine-variety rice instead of the coarse ones. “The Telangana Sona variety has very good demand in the international market. This should be cultivated,” Rao told farmers. He also announced that Rythu Vedika would be constructed at Erravalli with his and all the Ministers’ money. The government plans to construct Rythu Vedikas in 2,602 agriculture clusters. These would house an AEO office and video conference rooms. 

