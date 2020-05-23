STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nizamabad MLC bypoll postponed by 45 days

The bypoll was necessitated after the sitting MLC R Bhoopathi Reddy was disqualified in January along with two other MLCs, as they defected from TRS to the Congress.

Published: 23rd May 2020 10:59 AM

Congress leaders submit their complaint against TRS to the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The byelection to the Nizamabad MLC seat has been postponed by another 45 days. The Election Commission of India, on Friday, announced that the date for byelection to the Telangana Legislative Council from Nizamabad Local Authorities’ Constituency has been further extended by 45 days.

The seat has been in focus since Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and former Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha is one among the three candidates who are in the fray. BJP candidate P Laxminarayana and Congress candidate Vaddepally Subash Reddy are also contesting. 

The bypoll was originally scheduled to be held on April 7. However, due to the lockdown, the Election Commission of India announced in March that the poll would be postponed by two months. On Friday, the ECI extended the poll date by another 45 days.

The bypoll was necessitated after the sitting MLC R Bhoopathi Reddy was disqualified in January along with two other MLCs, as they defected from TRS to the Congress.

