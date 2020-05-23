No quarantine guidelines for air passengers yet from Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has not laid down any rules on whether passengers, who would be arriving from May 25 in domestic commercial flights, should be quarantined or not.

According to Airport Chief Health Officer Dr Anuradha Medoju, “The State has not laid down any rules or regulations for quarantining people who will be entering the State via domestic commercial flights from May 25.” The State Health Department has been gearing up to tackle a massive surge in the number of Covid-19 cases post the relaxations and domestic flights being allowed to be operated. “Our sole focus is on migrants. The worrying issue is that all the migrants who have been tested till date have tested positive, and close to 90% of them have arrived from Maharashtra,” said a Health Department official.