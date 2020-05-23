STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana govt employees to get full May salary

The government offices across the State are functioning with full strength from the first week of this month, they said.

Published: 23rd May 2020 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government employees are likely to get full salary for the month of May, payable in June. According to sources, the salary bills are being prepared for the full payment of the salary and they are being sent to the Treasury. With the restarting of the economic activity in May and the auctioning of bonds, the State has liquidity in May.

“We are expecting that we may get full salary for May,” said an employees’ union leader.Meanwhile, Telangana Employees’ JAC chairman K Ravinder Reddy and secretary-general V Mamatha requested the State government to pay full salary for May. The government offices across the State are functioning with full strength from the first week of this month, they said.

