Telangana SSC exam timetable announced

Published: 23rd May 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) announced the timetable for the pending SSC exams on Friday. According to the schedule, the exams will start from June 8 and will conclude on July 5. As per the timetable, all the exams will be held between 9.30am and 12.15pm.   

Meanwhile, the TSBSE has increased the number of exam centres from 2,005 to 2,530 to ensure that the students can practise social distancing of one metre in the exam halls.The timetable was released after the High Court gave the State government a nod for conducting the remaining SSC exams and also directed the Education Department to schedule the exams with a gap of two days between each one. As per the new schedule, the first exam will be English Paper-I and the last one will be Oriental Main Language Paper-II.

Though the State government had conducted the exams for three papers, the remaining ones were postponed after the announcement of the nation lockdown during mid-March.Meanwhile, the Council for the India School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board too has decided to conduct the ISC and ICSE exams for all remaining papers from July.

The schedule for the the examinations were released on its official website on Friday.  According to the schedule, the exams for Class XII students will be held from July 2 to July 12. Meanwhile, Class X students will appear for the exams from July 1 to July 14.

