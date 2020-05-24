STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adilabad, Kothagudem officials all set to keep seasonal diseases at bay

The Adilabad district administration has been planning to constitute two task force teams in a bid to curb dengue in urban as well as Agency areas.

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By S Raja Reddy And B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD/KHAMMAM: The Adilabad district administration has been planning to constitute two task force teams in a bid to curb dengue in urban as well as Agency areas. District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Thodasam Chandu said one team would conduct a survey under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Utnoor, while the other survey would be conducted in urban areas. 
The teams would also create awareness among people on the importance of keeping one’s surroundings clean and organise medical camps, if necessary, to collect blood samples of people in high-risk mandals.

In Adilabad, as many as 427 dengue cases were recorded last year, and most of them were from the urban areas. Only one malaria case was reported in the district, that too in the Agency area.  Meanwhile, Kumrambheem Asifabad Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha organised a meeting with the officials concerned and asked them to take measures to control the diseases. He asked them to conduct surveys and organise health camps. The Collector also directed them to take up chlorination of open wells at regular intervals.
Kothagudem also ready Meanwhile, Bhadradri Kothagudem is also gearing up to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases. The health officials have decided to distribute as many as 56,100 mosquito nets to Tribal families living in 293 villages through Asha workers to prevent the spread of malaria.

The officials have identified as many as 444 high-risk villages in the district, where Indoor residual spraying (IRS) will be carried out. Official records say that the district has reported 215 malaria and 10 dengue cases by  now.The Medical and Health Department officials are also planning to drop about 2.5 lakh gumbusia fishes in the local water tanks and wells to kill mosquito larvas. Speaking to Express, District Malaria Officer Mokalla Venkateswara Rao said, “We are planning to closely watch the movement of migrants from neighbouring States.”

NMC gearing up for the battle
Nizamabad: The Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC) is gearing up to establish dry waste recycling centres in every division. The decision comes after MAUD Minister KTR recently advised the local governing bodies to take all necessary measures to contain seasonal diseases in the State. NMC Medical and Health Officer A Srinivas said that the corporation has decided to invest around `10,000 in each division to establish dry waste recycling centres. Meanwhile, MHO Srinivas Reddy told Express that the segregation of waste would help prevent the spread of seasonal diseases to a great extent

