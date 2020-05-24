Heatwave to continue for two more days in TS: IMD 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) extended its heatwave warning till Monday, as temperatures continued to soar across Telangana on Saturday. The maximum temperature recorded in the State was 47.2 degree Celsius at Endapally of Jagtial district.

Several areas in Telangana recorded temperatures between 45-47 degree Celsius on Saturday. In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature recorded was 44.4 degree Celsius at Bandlaguda. In fact, across the city, the maximum temperatures prevailed between 43-44 degree Celsius. There may be some respite from the heatwaves next week as the IMD has forecast thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday at isolated places across the State.