Fellow migrant killed 9 workers, say police

They are yet to figure out the details of the motive though they know that it is something to do with a financial dispute the accused had with the victims.

Published: 25th May 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 08:59 AM

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Warangal police investigating the sensational deaths of nine migrant workers in Gorrekunta village of Geesugonda Mandal in Warangal Rural district are learnt to have come to the conclusion that they were murdered by fellow migrants. The bodies of nine migrant workers were found in an abandoned agricultural well in Gorrekunta on May 21 and 22.

The police came to the conclusion that the nine workers were murder after interrogating two Biharis — Sanjay Kumar Yadav and Mohan who were frequently in touch with Maqsood Alam and his family.
The pieces in the jigsaw puzzle kept falling in place after the police questioned the people close to Maqsood’s family, who pointed fingers at Sanjay Kumar.

They are yet to figure out the details of the motive though they know that it is something to do with a financial dispute the accused had with the victims. According to sources, Sanjay Kumar is said to have confessed to murdering the nine migrants during the investigation. Sanjay Kumar Yadav and another migrant worker from Bihar plotted the murder of Maqsood Alam’s family, the sources said.  

With the lockdown being in force, Maqsood Alam and his family stayed in a gunny bags’ manufacturing unit and the two Biharis too lived there. Maqsood Alam invited Sanjay Kumar Yadav to his grandson’s birthday on May 20, which offered them an opportunity to eliminate Maqsood Alam’s family.

Police await forensic report to move ahead

Sanjay, having decided to murder them, mixed sleeping spills in soft drinks and when Maqsood Alam’s family became unconscious, Sanjay with the help of auto driver Mohan, who is a resident of Chintal, threw the bodies one after the other into the well. The police, who are trying to ascertain how the crime was committed, are waiting for the forensic report to move forward in the case which, they say, may take another 10 days.

