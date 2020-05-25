Heatwave to last till Thursday in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Respite from the scorching temperatures cannot be expected anytime soon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast on Sunday extending the heatwave warning in Telangana by four more days, till Thursday.

The heatwave sweeping across Telangana is evidently because of low humidity, an aftermath of cyclone Amphan sucking up all the moisture in Bay of Bengal region and dry winds flowing in from the northwest. The relative humidity on Sunday was as low as 15-20 per cent in most places across the state.

On Sunday, the state recorded a scorching maximum temperature of 46.3 degree Celsius at Bhoraj in Adilabad. In most parts of the state, the temperatures were recorded 2-5 degree Celsius above normal, between 43-47 degree Celsius.

The mercury levels in Hyderabad too were way above normal. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degree Celsius at BHEL, according to weather data recorded by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS). Almost all parts of the city, including Bandlaguda, Uppal, Saidabad, recorded a maximum temperature between 43-44 degree Celsius.