STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Heatwave to last till Thursday in Telangana

On Sunday, the state recorded a scorching maximum temperature of 46.3 degree Celsius at Bhoraj in Adilabad.

Published: 25th May 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Sun, heat, heatwave

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Respite from the scorching temperatures cannot be expected anytime soon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast on Sunday extending the heatwave warning in Telangana by four more days, till Thursday. 

The heatwave sweeping across Telangana is evidently because of low humidity, an aftermath of cyclone Amphan sucking up all the moisture in Bay of Bengal region and dry winds flowing in from the northwest. The relative humidity on Sunday was as low as 15-20 per cent in most places across the state. 

On Sunday, the state recorded a scorching maximum temperature of 46.3 degree Celsius at Bhoraj in Adilabad. In most parts of the state, the temperatures were recorded 2-5 degree Celsius above normal, between 43-47 degree Celsius. 

The mercury levels in Hyderabad too were way above normal. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degree Celsius at BHEL, according to weather data recorded by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS). Almost all parts of the city, including Bandlaguda, Uppal, Saidabad, recorded a maximum temperature between 43-44 degree Celsius.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India Meteorological Department Telangana Heatwave
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp