Help bring home Arab emigrant: Former Nizamabad MP K Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Nizamabad MP K Kavitha has sought External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s intervention in rescuing a Telangana youth, who is being tortured by his employer in Saudi Arabia.

Kavitha, in her tweet, said that she was in touch with the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia and it would be great if Jaishankar could help her bring him home.

The employee, named Ravi, went to Saudi a few years ago to support his family back in the State. However, his life turned from bad to worse as the months and years went by. With blood on his face, Ravi posted a video on Sunday explaining the kind of torture he has been going through and wanted the government to help him.