Pocharam Srinivas Reddy goes all out to bring Kondapochamma water to Nizam Sagar

NIZAMABAD: Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has started making efforts to bring the Kondapochamma water to Nizamsagar by June. According to official sources, Nizamsagar will soon get Kaleshwaram water from Mallannasagar through the gravity canals.

Meanwhile, the Godavari water will reach Kondapochamma soon and a portion of this will be diverted to Sangareddy through the Sangareddy channel. Utilising the same channel, some water will be diverted to Halndivagu which will reach the Manjeera River at Yedupayala and finally the Nizamsagar project.

According to official sources, Nizamsagar will start getting 1,000 to 1,500 cusecs of water daily once the processes get completed and this will provide enough irrigation water to its entire ayacut. Speaking to Express, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that Nizamsagar will soon start brimming with water. He also opined that all these arrangements are temporary and the district’s woes can only be resolved permanently by diverting Mallansagar water to Nizamsagar. However, receving water from Kondapochamma will give some respite to the locals during monsoon, he added.