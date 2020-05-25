STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Pocharam Srinivas Reddy goes all out to bring Kondapochamma water to Nizam Sagar

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has started making efforts to bring the Kondapochamma water to Nizamsagar by June.

Published: 25th May 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy speaks during the meeting

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has started making efforts to bring the Kondapochamma water to Nizamsagar by June. According to official sources, Nizamsagar will soon get Kaleshwaram water from Mallannasagar through the gravity canals.

Meanwhile, the Godavari water will reach Kondapochamma soon and a portion of this will be diverted to Sangareddy through the Sangareddy channel. Utilising the same channel, some water will be diverted to Halndivagu which will reach the Manjeera River at Yedupayala and finally the Nizamsagar project.

According to official sources, Nizamsagar will start getting 1,000  to 1,500 cusecs of water daily once the processes get completed and this will provide  enough irrigation water to its entire ayacut. Speaking to Express, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that Nizamsagar will soon start brimming with water. He also opined that all these arrangements are temporary and the district’s woes can only be resolved permanently by diverting Mallansagar water to Nizamsagar. However, receving water from Kondapochamma will give some respite to the locals during monsoon, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pocharam Srinivas Reddy Nizamsagar
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp