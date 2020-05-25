STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana to allow arrival, departure of domestic flights

Telangana government will allow arrival and departure of all domestic flights from Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana government will allow arrival and departure of all domestic flights from Monday. According to Health Minister Eatala Rajender, passengers arriving by flights at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad would be screened for Covid-19 symptoms and if they have any, they would be sent to quarantine centres. “If they do not, they would be allowed to go straight home,” he said.

According to the Minister, those who do not show any symptoms of Covid-19 would, however, have to take all precautions at home and if they develop any symptoms at a later stage, they would have to call helpline numbers 104 or 108. Referring to those who are being evacuated from abroad, Etala said that seven days of institutional quarantining and another seven days of home quarantining would be sufficient for them. 

“As regards pregnant women, those who are suffering from chronic diseases and those in whose families a death has occurred could be sent into home quarantine,” he said. “These were the guidelines that were issued by the Centre and ICMR, which the Telangana government had suggested in the past. I am thankful to them for accepting our suggestion.”

30 flights per day
Meanwhile, sources said that only 30 flights — 15 arrivals and 15 departures ­— per day would be allowed at the RGIA.

