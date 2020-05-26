STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

After initial high, liquor sales fizzle out

Shop owners worry about paying licence fee since sales have fallen by over 50%, which is about `300 crore/month

Published: 26th May 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

liquor

liquor

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The initial euphoria over lifting of restrictions on sale of liquor did not last even two days. The first day, there were serpentine queues, the next day the lines got smaller and from the third and fourth day, the shops began wearing a deserted look.

As of now, the scene is one of gloom and despondency for dealers as not many tipplers are turning up at the 400-odd shops in the GHMC limits. Despite the scorching heat, not many are keen to slake their thirst with chilled beer. Dealers rue that sales have dropped by 50 per cent. Before the imposition of lockdown, the 400 and odd shops in the GHMC area used to do a business of Rs 20 crore per day. After the sale was allowed, the figure temporarily shot upto Rs 25 to Rs 30 crore but then it crashed to Rs 10 crore per day. In other words, the monthly business crashed to around Rs 300 crore from  an average of Rs 600 crore per month before the imposition of lockdown.

The wine dealers squarely blame the hike in liquor prices and inconvenient timings. “Many people would like to unwind over a drink after work. But right now wine shops down shutters by 6 pm, exactly at the time when people finish work,” Dalavai Venkateswara Rao, president, Telangana Wine Dealers Association said.

“Before the lockdown, the rush hour used to start at 7 pm and continued till 11 pm. This is the time when 80 per cent of liquor sales happen. Also, several customers only drink in the permit rooms or bars and pubs with friends but they are closed,” he added.

Staring at losses

Wine shop dealers are now worried as to how they would be able to pay annual licence fee of Rs 1.1 crore if sales continue to be as slack as they are now.“I have to set aside nearly Rs 30,000 a day to pay towards the licence fee to the Excise Department,” says a wine shop owner in the city. “I am in debt already. I used to sell liquor worth Rs 3 lakh worth every day. But now it is less than 50 per cent of what I used to sell before the lockdown,” Venkateswara Rao said. Venkateswara Rao said apart from the timings and prices, the job losses caused by the lockdown means there is little money for liquor. “Daily labourers, who are out major customers, have moved out of the city,” he explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
liquor GHMC
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp