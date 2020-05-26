After initial high, liquor sales fizzle out

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The initial euphoria over lifting of restrictions on sale of liquor did not last even two days. The first day, there were serpentine queues, the next day the lines got smaller and from the third and fourth day, the shops began wearing a deserted look.

As of now, the scene is one of gloom and despondency for dealers as not many tipplers are turning up at the 400-odd shops in the GHMC limits. Despite the scorching heat, not many are keen to slake their thirst with chilled beer. Dealers rue that sales have dropped by 50 per cent. Before the imposition of lockdown, the 400 and odd shops in the GHMC area used to do a business of Rs 20 crore per day. After the sale was allowed, the figure temporarily shot upto Rs 25 to Rs 30 crore but then it crashed to Rs 10 crore per day. In other words, the monthly business crashed to around Rs 300 crore from an average of Rs 600 crore per month before the imposition of lockdown.

The wine dealers squarely blame the hike in liquor prices and inconvenient timings. “Many people would like to unwind over a drink after work. But right now wine shops down shutters by 6 pm, exactly at the time when people finish work,” Dalavai Venkateswara Rao, president, Telangana Wine Dealers Association said.

“Before the lockdown, the rush hour used to start at 7 pm and continued till 11 pm. This is the time when 80 per cent of liquor sales happen. Also, several customers only drink in the permit rooms or bars and pubs with friends but they are closed,” he added.

Staring at losses

Wine shop dealers are now worried as to how they would be able to pay annual licence fee of Rs 1.1 crore if sales continue to be as slack as they are now.“I have to set aside nearly Rs 30,000 a day to pay towards the licence fee to the Excise Department,” says a wine shop owner in the city. “I am in debt already. I used to sell liquor worth Rs 3 lakh worth every day. But now it is less than 50 per cent of what I used to sell before the lockdown,” Venkateswara Rao said. Venkateswara Rao said apart from the timings and prices, the job losses caused by the lockdown means there is little money for liquor. “Daily labourers, who are out major customers, have moved out of the city,” he explained.