G Rama Rao to become member of Telangana State Bar Council

The Central government had recently appointed Harinath as the Assistant Solicitor General at the Andhra Pradesh HC.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Advocate Gokul Rama Rao will become the member of Telangana State Bar Council (TSBC) following the resignation of one of its members, N Harinath. The Central government had recently appointed Harinath as the Assistant Solicitor General at the Andhra Pradesh HC.

As per the Advocates’ Act, 1961, and Bar Council of India Rules, the person who is placed at 26th position in Bar Council election will become a member if any existing member (of the total 25 members who got elected to the Bar Council) resigns before completion of the five-year term. Election to the Bar Council was held on June 29, 2018. In the last Bar Council election, Rama Rao stood at 26th position and he will now become a member as per the Rules. The Bar Council has to officially pass a resolution.

