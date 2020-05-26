STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Stop illegal construction at water body: Telangana High Court to government

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State to stop any illegal construction near a water body at Puppulguda village in Rajendranagar mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

Published: 26th May 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State to stop any illegal construction near a water body at Puppulguda village in Rajendranagar mandal of Ranga Reddy district. It further directed the State immediately to remove any encroachment on the said water body. The bench directed the State and its Pollution Control Board (PCB) and authorities of Musi River Development Corporation and State WALTA Authority and Lake Protection Committee to file their counter affidavits in the PIL filed seeking protection of above water body.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing a PIL filed by Lubna Sarwath, a social activist. In the PIL, Sarwath sought direction to the authorities for removing encroachments on the said water body and evict encroachers from the river bed of Musi river near Shankar Nagar, Rajendranagar mandal, Ranga Reddy district. Due to illegal constructions and encroachment, the water bodies are missing from HMDA’s database.

She also sought directions to the authorities of WALTA and Lake Protection Committee to take measures for restoring the water and its hydrology within a time frame. When the bench sought the government’s response, state advocate general BS Prasad sought four weeks time for filing counter affidavit on the issue. “The Court will not allow anyone to encroach upon the water bodies”, the bench noted. It directed the registry to tag the present case with a PIL filed earlier regarding encroachment of Katta Maisamma cheruvu in Quthbullapur mandal. The bench appointed advocate K Pavan Kumar to assist the court in the case and posted the matter to June 24 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana High Court
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp