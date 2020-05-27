STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderbad nurse alleges gangrape attempt

In the complaint, the victim stated that she had been friends with the accused, a person named Bhanu, for the past two years.

Published: 27th May 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 09:30 AM

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old woman, working as a nurse at a private clinic in Kondurg, Rangareddy district, has filed a complaint at the Shadnagar police station alleging that one of her friends attempted to rape her. According to police, the woman is a resident of Elikatta village.

On Sunday, Bhanu asked her to meet him in person at an isolated location. After she arrived, he spoke to her for sometime and later demanded sexual favours from the victim. When she refused, Bhanu attempted to force him on her.

When she tried to escape, the perpetrator forcibly made her consume a soft drink laced with sedatives, after which his friends, who were accompanying him, attempted to rape her. She somehow managed to escape and reach home. She filed a complaint at the Shadnagar police station on the same day itself. Police said they are probing the case. Police said they are verifying the details and working on technical clues to ascertain more persons were involved in the offence.

