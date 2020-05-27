Muslim man’s final journey turns arduous, laid to rest in Hindu cemetery in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The family of a Muslim man from Narsingi, who died of a heart attack, had to face a harrowing ordeal when four graveyards in and around the city denied them burial space. Mohammed Khaja Miyan, who was 55, was ultimately buried in a Hindu cremation ground after the intervention of local leaders. Mohammed Khaja, a resident of Gandhamguda in Bairaiguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad, passed away on Monday morning.

Mohammed Pasha, his son, said, “We took him to four graveyards but no one helped us. In one of the graveyards, the grave was dug out but was again filled up after people objected to it.” Rukman Ahmed Khan, the chief of the Gandhamguda Muslim Welfare Association, who assisted the family in finding a graveyard, said that they had gone to Langar Houz, their local mosque, another mosque in Peerancheru and others to find a place to bury the body.

It was then that local leaders including a Corporator and a local TRS leader named Sandeep pitched the idea of burying Mohammad Khaja’s body in a Hindu cremation ground. Sandeep said, “Local graveyard committee members objected to Mohammed Khaja being buried over here because the family is originally from Gadwal. They reasoned that the man should be buried in Gadwal.

“We tried to request them on the basis of humanity but they did not relent. Local leaders the pitched the idea of burying the man in a cremation ground. We made the family understand and finally went ahead with it,” he added. Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan requested Waqf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem and Home Minister Mahmood Ali to take action against the masjid committee members for denying burial space to the family.

Painful end

