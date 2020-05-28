Elgar Parishad case: Scribes’ unions want Varavara Rao released on bail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leaders of the Indian Journalists Union (IJU) and Telangana State of Union of Working Journalists (TSUWJ) on Wednesday requested the Maharashtra government to consider releasing writer Varavara Rao on parole, keeping in mind his health condition and COVID-19 situation in the State.

The journalists, who sent a representation to the government, also requested Telangana to mediate with the neighbouring state for his release.



In the letter, IJU president K Srinivas stated that Varavara Rao can be given bail as he is an undertrial in a case by Maharashtra police and urged the government to consider releasing him on parole.