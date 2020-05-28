Former bureaucrat K Umapathy Rao passes away in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: First executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) and senior civil servant K Umapathy Rao passed away on Wednesday. He was 92. He died of age-related aliments at Appollo Hospital in Hyderabad.



His last rites will take place on Thursday at Domakonda in Nizamabad district. He was the grandfather of Konidela Upasana, wife of cine actor Ram Charan.

Umapathy witnessed Razakar movement, freedom struggle and many historic events. He was an Urdu poet and known for his Shayari.



Upasana Konidela tweeted, “Our thatha, K Umapathy Rao of Domakonda-IAS June 15,1928-May 27,2020 was a man of great principles, selflessness, generosity & sense of humour.

An urdu poet known for his shayari & the first EO of TTD was a strong believer in the religion of kindness & generosity. Rest in Peace.”(sic)



IAS officers Association president and Director General of MCR-HRD institute BP Acharya condoled the death of Umapathy Rao.



Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of Umapathy Rao. In a statement, Chief Minister recalled the services of Umapathy in Social Welfare and Education departments in United Andhra Pradesh. Rao conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.