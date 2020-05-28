Telangana accountant fakes robbery, steals Rs 8.5 lakh  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a twist of events, Rachakonda CCS police investigating a robbery case found that the complainant, a collection agent, has staged the robbery drama in a bid to help his girlfriend who has some health issues.

The accused confessed to having stolen Rs 8.51 lakh and the amount was recovered from him. The accused, Maram Anji Reddy, 28, is an accountant-cum-collection agent of Sri Sai Charana Paper Mills at Kapugallu, Kodada, Suryapet district. He is closely related to the company’s owner Tirupathi Reddy.

LB Nagar DCP Sunpreet Singh said Anji Reddy hid the money in the bushes. He then cooked up a fake story that three bike-borne men stole his bag at Gurramguda. He also complained to the police using Dial 100.



“Anji Reddy has an affair with a girl who has serious health problems. He wanted the money for her treatment and thought a robbery drama was a good move,” the DCP said.