Telangana HRC pulls up officials as 40 kids fall sick after having 'contaminated' pani puri

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD: Following the tragic incident of 40 children falling ill after having contaminated pani puri from a vendor in Adilabad, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has stepped in and sought a report from the Municipal Commissioner of Adilabad and Superintendent of Police, Adilabad, on how such a stall was operating during the lockdown.

The incident occurred on May 25 when children ate pani puri from the stall and had vomiting and loose motions. They were taken to the government hospital for treatment. Balala Hakkula Sangham took up the issue with the Commission to ensure that such an incident, which is in violation of the lockdown, is investigated. Apart from seeking the report by August 1, the SHRC has asked the SP to respond as to how the unauthorised sale of food was being allowed in Adilabad. The SHRC has also asked for a report on the health status of the children.

22 persons fall sick after having prasadam



Twenty persons, including eight children, fell sick after eating prasadam at Shyam Naik tanda in Utnoor mandal on Wednesday. They were among the other members of the Banjara community who offered prayers to Jagadamba Devi on Tuesday night. The goat that was sacrificed for the goddess was cooked and served as prasadam. On Wednesday morning, the leftover food was eaten by these 22 persons after which they fell sick owing to food poisoning. As soon as they started vomiting, the villagers shifted them to a hospital at Utnoor, while two children were taken to RIMS Hospital for treatment.

SP asked to respond



