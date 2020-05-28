STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HRC pulls up officials as 40 kids fall sick after having 'contaminated' pani puri

The incident occurred on May 25 when children ate pani puri from the stall and had vomiting and loose motions.

Published: 28th May 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Pani Puri, Gol Gappe

The incident occurred on May 25 when children ate pani puri from the stall and had vomiting and loose motions. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD: Following the tragic incident of 40 children falling ill after having contaminated pani puri from a vendor in Adilabad, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has stepped in and sought a report from the Municipal Commissioner of Adilabad and Superintendent of Police, Adilabad, on how such a stall was operating during the lockdown.

The incident occurred on May 25 when children ate pani puri from the stall and had vomiting and loose motions. They were taken to the government hospital for treatment. Balala Hakkula Sangham took up the issue with the Commission to ensure that such an incident, which is in violation of the lockdown, is investigated. Apart from seeking the report by August 1, the SHRC has asked the SP to respond as to how the unauthorised sale of food was being allowed in Adilabad. The SHRC has also asked for a report on the health status of the children.

22 persons fall sick after having prasadam

Twenty persons, including eight children, fell sick after eating prasadam at Shyam Naik tanda in Utnoor mandal on Wednesday. They were among the other members of the Banjara community who offered prayers to Jagadamba Devi on Tuesday night.  The goat that was sacrificed for the goddess was cooked and served as prasadam. On Wednesday morning, the leftover food was eaten by these 22 persons after which they fell sick owing to food poisoning. As soon as they started vomiting, the villagers shifted them to a hospital at Utnoor, while two children were taken to RIMS Hospital for treatment.

SP asked to respond

The SHRC has asked the Superintendent of Police to respond as to how the unauthorised sale of food was being allowed in Adilabad. It has also asked for a report on the health status of the children
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
State Human Rights Commission
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp