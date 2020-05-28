Three-year-old boy who fell into abandoned borewell in Telangana's Medak dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three-year-old boy, Sai Vardhan, who fell into an abandoned borewell on Wednesday evening, was found dead on Thursday early morning at around 4:30 AM after almost 12 hours.

His body was discovered at a depth of about 20-25 feet after a long rescue operation, participated by around 25 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Hyderabad and Guntur.

The incident happened at Podchanpally village of Papannapet Mandal of Medak district.

Around 5 pm on Wednesday, the boy fell into the borewell which was dug to a depth of 120 feet.

The district authorities had pressed earthmovers and personnel into rescue operation to bring out the boy and started digging a parallel hole.

NDRF personnel from Hyderabad had reached the spot at around 8:30pm and aided in the operation and were in the wee hours joined by NDRF personnel from Guntur too.

At about 3:50 am they could trace the boy's hand and at around 4:30am they were able to pull out his body.

The boy was immediately rushed in an ambulance to Medak area hospital for postmortem examination and was declared dead. The boy is said to have died due to suffocation.

The district authorities have siad that they will register a case against the boy's grandfather, Mangali Bhikshapathy, in whose agricultural field the borewell was dug, and the bore well operator.

Three bore wells were dug but all three had failed to yield groundwater. One of the wells, which was dug in the morning on Wednesday was not closed after the effort turned out to be a failure. It was in this well that Bhikshapathy's grandson, Sai Vardhan fell into.

Sai Vardhan was the third child of Bhikshapathy's daughter Naveena and her husband Goverdhan.

The district authorities ordered that all unused bore wells must be dismantled to avoid such incidents and action will be taken against anyone who does not follow the orders.