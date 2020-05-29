STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Balayya hurls real estate bolt at actors

Are these people meeting Talasani to discuss the distribution of lands in Hyderabad? They are doing real estate business.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna stoked a controversy on Thursday by stating that Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s meetings with film industry representatives were held to discuss real estate and had nothing to do with cinema. He took umbrage over not being invited for the meetings held recently with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Talasani. “I was not invited to the meetings (held with KCR and Talasani) and I came to know about these after watching the news.

Are these people meeting Talasani to discuss the distribution of lands in Hyderabad? They are doing real estate business. Am I not part of the industry,” an angry Balakrishna asked. His comments come days after Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas and Dil Raju among other industry bigwigs called on KCR and also convened meetings with Talasani over the resumption of film shootings, reopening of theatres and other production activities.

Balakrishna’s comments have drawn sharp criticism from his co-stars and netizens. Chiranjeevi’s brother and actorturned- politician Naga Babu took offence and sought an apology. “Balakrishna’s comments are definitely not in good taste. He has disrespected the Telangana government and the film industry. He should apologise for defaming their efforts,” said Naga Babu in a video message posted on YouTube. In his media interaction, Talasani refused to comment on the issue and said, “I will comment only after I get complete information.

I have no objection to meet anyone representing the Telugu film industry.” Producer C Kalyan denied a rift in the film industry. “We are doing everything as a team. We have requested Chiranjeevi garu to lead from the front. Balakrishna garu is like my brother and he has been informed about these developments. He is not producing a film now and he will join us, if need be. When we set up the Corona Crisis Charity, he was the first one to donate. We have no political affiliations. If Balakrishna garu wants to attend a meeting, who can stop him,” asked Kalyan.

