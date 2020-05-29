STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 Chief Justice unveils financial aid for needy advocates

AG Prasad, State Bar Council chairman A Narasimha Reddy, Law Secretary A Santhosh Reddy and HC Registrar General A Venkateswara Reddy were present.

Telangana Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan

Telangana Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan| Express

HYDERABAD:  Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan of the Telangana High Court inaugurated an initiative, under which financial assistance would be released online to eligible needy advocates and lawyers’ clerks, here on Thursday. 

The Telangana State Advocates’ Welfare Trust, with Advocate General BS Prasad as its chairman, resolved to grant Rs 10,000 to every needy advocate and Rs 5,000 to every clerk for their day-to-day expenses during the lockdown.

The State government immediately released Rs15 crore for this, out of the total Rs 25 crore sanctioned to provide financial assistance to the needy advocates and clerks. About 14,166 applications from advocates and 1,029 from the clerks were received.

